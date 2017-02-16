Jessica Biel & More Look So Chic for Ralph Lauren Show!

Jessica Biel strikes a pose at the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week at the Ralph Lauren Collection Store on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the show were Camilla Belle, Emmy Rossum, Bella Heathcote, Kate Bock, Rainey Qualley, Li Bing Bing, and more!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Fashion week has been going on for the past several days and will be wrapping up today, so stay on the lookout for the last sets of photos!