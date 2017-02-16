Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 5:38 pm

Josh Henderson & Michael Vartan Celebrate Their Upcoming Series 'The Arrangement'

Josh Henderson & Michael Vartan Celebrate Their Upcoming Series 'The Arrangement'

Josh Henderson and Michael Vartan pose with their leading ladies Lexa Doig and Christine Evangelista at a celebration of their new E! scripted series The Arrangement on Wednesday night (February 15) at the Sheats-Goldstein residence in Los Angeles.

The series follows Megan Morrison (Evangelista), a beautiful young actress who auditions for the female lead in a summer blockbuster playing opposite Kyle West (Henderson), one of the world’s top movie stars. Things get complicated when Megan is offered a 10 million dollar marriage contract and is introduced to Kyle’s secretive self-help organization, The Institute of the Higher Mind.

Other celebs who stepped out at the private party included Ireland Baldwin, Jake Paul, Breaking Bad‘s RJ Mitte, Glee‘s Dean Geyer and fiancee Jillian Murray, Teen Beach Movie‘s John DeLuca, and Disney stars Paris Berelc and Jack Griffo.

Guests at the event enjoyed food whipped up by Jon & Vinny’s and a curated tasting by Helen’s Wines.

Make sure to catch the premiere of The Arrangement on Sunday, March 5 at 10pm on E!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christine Evangelista, Dean Geyer, Ireland Baldwin, Jack Griffo, Jake Paul, Jillian Murray, John DeLuca, Josh Henderson, Lexa Doig, Michael Vartan, Paris Berelc, RJ Mitte

