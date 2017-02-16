Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 12:45 pm

Kaia Gerber Gets Support From Family at Marc Jacobs Party

Kaia Gerber Gets Support From Family at Marc Jacobs Party

Kaia Gerber had a big night this week when Marc Jacobs threw a party in her honor.

The 15-year-old model celebrated her campaign with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and brother Presley, on Wednesday evening (February 15) in New York City.

Also in attendance that night were Danielle Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton List, Maya Henry, Juno Temple, Kiersey Clemons, Leona Lewis, Coco Rocha, and Bebe Rexha.

Pictured below: Kaia and her family run errands the following day.

25+ pictures inside of Kaia Gerber, Danielle Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, and more at the celebration…
Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
