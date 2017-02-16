Kate Upton Celebrates Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover in NYC!

Kate Upton holds up her three covers while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Event on Thursday night (February 16) at Center415 in New York City.

The 24-year-old model is on the cover of the famed issue for the third time and she was given three separate covers to celebrate the occasion.

Kate was joined at the event by former cover model Christine Brinkley, who appears in the new issue with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Other models who stepped out at the event included Lais Ribeiro, Barbara Palvin, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and her boyfriend Colton Underwood.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Versace outfit. Lais is wearing a Galia Lahav Haute Couture dress.

30+ pictures inside of Kate Upton and others at the launch event…