Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 11:45 pm

Kate Upton Celebrates Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover in NYC!

Kate Upton Celebrates Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover in NYC!

Kate Upton holds up her three covers while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Event on Thursday night (February 16) at Center415 in New York City.

The 24-year-old model is on the cover of the famed issue for the third time and she was given three separate covers to celebrate the occasion.

Kate was joined at the event by former cover model Christine Brinkley, who appears in the new issue with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Other models who stepped out at the event included Lais Ribeiro, Barbara Palvin, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and her boyfriend Colton Underwood.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Versace outfit. Lais is wearing a Galia Lahav Haute Couture dress.

30+ pictures inside of Kate Upton and others at the launch event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 01
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 02
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 03
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 04
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 05
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 06
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 07
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 08
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 09
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 10
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 11
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 12
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 13
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 14
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 15
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 16
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 17
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 18
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 19
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 20
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 21
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 22
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 23
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 24
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 25
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 26
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 27
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 28
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 29
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 30
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 31
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 32
kate upton celebrates sports illustrated cover in nyc 33

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Alexa Ray Joel, Aly Raisman, Barbara Palvin, Christie Brinkley, Colton Underwood, Kate Upton, Lais Ribeiro, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL! The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth.
    The truth is ALWAYS out there.

    (By the way, if you don’t want to read this Tom, scroll on.)

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com

  • tom

    You’re in the wrong place to preach psycho POS

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here