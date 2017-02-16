Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 8:09 pm

Katy Perry Closes Out NYFW at Marc Jacobs' Show!

Katy Perry Closes Out NYFW at Marc Jacobs' Show!

The last show of New York Fashion Week is always Marc Jacobs‘ and Katy Perry stepped out to attend the event on Thursday afternoon (February 16) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer checked out the designer’s Fall 2017 collection alongside celebs like Mandy Moore, Lil’ Kim, Amanda Peet, Juno Temple, Sara Sampaio, Zosia Mamet, and Frances Bean Cobain.

Some young Hollywood starlets that made an appearance included Sabrina Carpenter, Kiersey Clemons, and Peyton List.

It was a big day for Katy as she also launched her new shoe line, which was created in collaboration with creative director Johnny Wujek.

“Ever since we’ve been working together [about ten years ago], we’ve been on the same creative vibe of thinking outside the box in styling and costuming,” Johnny told Billboard. “She was like, ‘I want to hire you as Creative Director,’ and it’s all happened pretty fast with this first collection.”

⛓👠🎉 MY SOLE IS READY 🎉👠⛓

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 01
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 02
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 03
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 04
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 05
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 06
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 07
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 08
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 09
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 10
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 11
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 12
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 13
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 14
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 15
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 16
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 17
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 18
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 19
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 20
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 21
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 22
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 23
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 24
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 25
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 26
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 27
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 28
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 29
katy perry marc jacobs fashion show 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Amanda Peet, Frances Bean Cobain, Juno Temple, Katy Perry, Kiersey Clemons, Lil Kim, Mandy Moore, Peyton List, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Sampaio, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here