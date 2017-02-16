Katy Perry Closes Out NYFW at Marc Jacobs' Show!

The last show of New York Fashion Week is always Marc Jacobs‘ and Katy Perry stepped out to attend the event on Thursday afternoon (February 16) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer checked out the designer’s Fall 2017 collection alongside celebs like Mandy Moore, Lil’ Kim, Amanda Peet, Juno Temple, Sara Sampaio, Zosia Mamet, and Frances Bean Cobain.

Some young Hollywood starlets that made an appearance included Sabrina Carpenter, Kiersey Clemons, and Peyton List.

It was a big day for Katy as she also launched her new shoe line, which was created in collaboration with creative director Johnny Wujek.

“Ever since we’ve been working together [about ten years ago], we’ve been on the same creative vibe of thinking outside the box in styling and costuming,” Johnny told Billboard. “She was like, ‘I want to hire you as Creative Director,’ and it’s all happened pretty fast with this first collection.”