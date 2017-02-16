Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Leopard Print for Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 12:03 am

Kendall Jenner looks sophisticated as she makes her way down the runway during the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show on Wednesday night (February 15) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model wore a cream-colored blazer along with leopard print heels while carrying an animal-print bag.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Also spotted on the runway during the show were Taylor Hill and Bella Hadid.

This is the third show Kendall and Bella walked in together today!

The models also hit the runway for the Michael Kors and Anna Sui shows as well.
Photos: Getty
