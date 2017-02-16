Kendall Jenner Walks (& Sits) During Marc Jacobs' Unique NYFW Show!

Kendall Jenner sits in a chair with her phone in hand and her legs outstretched during the finale of Marc Jacobs‘ show held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (February 16) in New York City.

The annual show was a unique event as there was no production value inside the Park Avenue Armory. Seats were lined along the full length of the venue and models walked down the runway with no music playing. Photos were also not allowed inside the venue.

After the show ended, the guests were directed outside a door and the models were sitting in chairs in front of a giant structure of speakers with music blaring. The streetwear collection was effectively taken to the streets!

Kendall and the other models did one final walk while heading back inside the venue.

20+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner walking in the Marc Jacobs show…