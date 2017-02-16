Kim Kardashian May Return to Paris For First Time Since Her Robbery - Report

Kim Kardashian is considering her return to Paris for the first time in five months since her robbery back in October.

The 36-year-old TV personality may join her husband Kanye West as he attends Paris Fashion Week at the end of the month, People magazine reports.

Kim‘s younger sister Kendall Jenner is set to walk the runway during several fashion shows during the upcoming fashion week.

Back in October, Kim was bound and held at gunpoint as several people broke into her Paris apartment and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

In January, several people have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Also pictured inside: Kim leaving her apartment with friend Simon Huck on Thursday (February 16) in New York City.