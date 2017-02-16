Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:38 am

Laura Prepon Emerges For First Time Since Pregnancy News

Laura Prepon Emerges For First Time Since Pregnancy News

Laura Prepon is all smiles these days!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Ben Foster, stepped out for the first time since the news was revealed last month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon

She stopped by her local bank on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Angeles and looked great!

Laura is also busy gearing up for the big premiere of Orange is the New Black‘s fifth season, which will hit Netflix this Spring.

In case you missed the news, season five will take place over just three days time!
laura prepon pregnant baby bump bank 01
laura prepon pregnant baby bump bank 02
laura prepon pregnant baby bump bank 03
laura prepon pregnant baby bump bank 04
laura prepon pregnant baby bump bank 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Laura Prepon, Pregnant Celebrities

