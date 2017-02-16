Laura Prepon Emerges For First Time Since Pregnancy News

Laura Prepon is all smiles these days!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Ben Foster, stepped out for the first time since the news was revealed last month.

She stopped by her local bank on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Angeles and looked great!

Laura is also busy gearing up for the big premiere of Orange is the New Black‘s fifth season, which will hit Netflix this Spring.

In case you missed the news, season five will take place over just three days time!