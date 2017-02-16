Liam Hemsworth Flaunts His Toned Wetsuit Bod While Surfing - See His Wipeout Pic!

Liam Hemsworth hit the waves again today!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor showed off his wetsuit-clad physique while surfing on Thursday (February 16) in Malibu, Calif.

ICYMI, check out the cute Valentine’s Day pic Liam shared with Miley Cyrus.

“@sarahbarthel ! @phantogram f–k yeah valentines ! ❤️❤️❤️,” Miley captioned an Instagram video in which she shows off her engagement ring (below). Click inside to see it…