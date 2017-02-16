Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 7:33 pm

Liam Hemsworth Flaunts His Toned Wetsuit Bod While Surfing - See His Wipeout Pic!

Liam Hemsworth Flaunts His Toned Wetsuit Bod While Surfing - See His Wipeout Pic!

Liam Hemsworth hit the waves again today!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor showed off his wetsuit-clad physique while surfing on Thursday (February 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

Head to our gallery to see a photo of Liam wiping out on the water!

ICYMI, check out the cute Valentine’s Day pic Liam shared with Miley Cyrus.

“@sarahbarthel ! @phantogram f–k yeah valentines ! ❤️❤️❤️,” Miley captioned an Instagram video in which she shows off her engagement ring (below). Click inside to see it…

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth flaunts his toned wetsuit bod while surfing see his wipeout pic 01
liam hemsworth flaunts his toned wetsuit bod while surfing see his wipeout pic 02
liam hemsworth flaunts his toned wetsuit bod while surfing see his wipeout pic 03
liam hemsworth flaunts his toned wetsuit bod while surfing see his wipeout pic 04
liam hemsworth flaunts his toned wetsuit bod while surfing see his wipeout pic 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here