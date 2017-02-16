Liam Payne Hangs Out With 'Genius' Drake Backstage in London

Liam Payne is a huge Drake fan and checked out his concert this week.

The 23-year-old former One Direction singer hit up his Boy Meets World Tour stop at the O2 Arena on Wednesday night (February 15) in London, England.

It was there that Liam snapped a photo with him and tweeted, “@Drake great to see a genius at work last night 🔥”

Liam then did a little partying with friends at Tape nightclub until the wee hours of the morning.

