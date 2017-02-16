Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 3:42 pm

'Live With Kelly' Producer Says Regis Philbin Was Asked Back

'Live With Kelly' Producer Says Regis Philbin Was Asked Back

Regis Philbin claims he’s never been asked back to Live! With Kelly since he left in 2011, but producers have revealed otherwise.

Dave Davis, President and General Manager of WABC (which produces the morning talk show), released a statement.

“It was wonderful to have Regis on the show for our 2015 Halloween special,” he said. “He’s also been invited back several times as a guest, and in fact was confirmed for a date, but was not able to make it at the time.” See a clip from the appearance below!

Regis talked about it during an interview on Larry King Live in which he also revealed that he doesn’t keep in touch with Kelly Ripa, and he claims she was “offended” when he left the show.


Regis Philin Visits Live! with Kelly in 2015
Photos: Getty
