Thu, 16 February 2017 at 3:05 pm

Mariah Carey Performs 'I Don't' For First Time On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Mariah Carey Performs 'I Don't' For First Time On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Mariah Carey has made her first live televised performance since her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 performance went totally wrong!

The 46-year-old entertainer rocked a red gown to hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her latest single “I Don’t” feat. YG live for the first time ever, and luckily, it turned out great. Watch it below…

That same evening, Mariah and her dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka were spotted holding hands while making their way inside Staples Center to attend the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game in Los Angeles.


Mariah Carey Performs “I Don’t” featuring YG
Credit: Michael Wright, ABC, Randy Holmes; Photos: WENN, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey, Music

