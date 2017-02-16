Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:35 pm
Mariah Carey Performs 'Vision of Love' Live on 'Kimmel' (Video)
Mariah Carey gave the studio audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live a special performance that didn’t make the cut for the televised episode, but luckily the show has put the performance up online!
The Grammy-winning singer performed her classic song “Vision of Love” live for the audience and you can watch the video below.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey
Mariah was also joined by her collaborator YG for a performance of her song “I Don’t” during the appearance.
Mariah Carey Performs “Vision of Love”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC Posted to: Mariah Carey, Music
Sponsored Links by ZergNet