Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:35 pm

Mariah Carey Performs 'Vision of Love' Live on 'Kimmel' (Video)

Mariah Carey Performs 'Vision of Love' Live on 'Kimmel' (Video)

Mariah Carey gave the studio audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live a special performance that didn’t make the cut for the televised episode, but luckily the show has put the performance up online!

The Grammy-winning singer performed her classic song “Vision of Love” live for the audience and you can watch the video below.

Mariah was also joined by her collaborator YG for a performance of her song “I Don’t” during the appearance.


Mariah Carey Performs “Vision of Love”
Photos: ABC
