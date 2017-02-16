Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 9:06 am

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Had Valentine's Day Reunion & Fans Are Loving It!

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Had Valentine's Day Reunion & Fans Are Loving It!

Former Law & Order: SVU co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had a reunion during Valentine’s Day week!

If you didn’t know, Mariska and Christopher played detective partners on SVU for years, and fans always hoped their characters would hook up. They remain great friends to this day, even though Christopher left the show years ago.

“And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” Mariska captioned the photo.

The pic currently has over 6,000 comments on Instagram of fans freaking out, writing comments including, “Oh my goodness I love it so much!!!,” “HAD A BREAKDOWN AT SCHOOL THIS MORNING WHEN I SAW THIS PIC, I AM STILL SHAKING & SCREAMING WHAT DO YOU GUYS DO TO ME,” “Love this a million times,” “I hope this means something,” and many more.
Just Jared on Facebook
mariska hargitay christopher meloni valentines day reunion 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here