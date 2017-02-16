Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Had Valentine's Day Reunion & Fans Are Loving It!

Former Law & Order: SVU co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had a reunion during Valentine’s Day week!

If you didn’t know, Mariska and Christopher played detective partners on SVU for years, and fans always hoped their characters would hook up. They remain great friends to this day, even though Christopher left the show years ago.

“And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” Mariska captioned the photo.

The pic currently has over 6,000 comments on Instagram of fans freaking out, writing comments including, “Oh my goodness I love it so much!!!,” “HAD A BREAKDOWN AT SCHOOL THIS MORNING WHEN I SAW THIS PIC, I AM STILL SHAKING & SCREAMING WHAT DO YOU GUYS DO TO ME,” “Love this a million times,” “I hope this means something,” and many more.