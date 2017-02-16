Matt Damon Dishes on His 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo!

Matt Damon is opening up about his cameo in the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight.

The 46-year-old actor appeared in the original Ocean’s Eleven franchise alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and others.

“I haven’t filmed it yet. I was actually supposed to film it this weekend. It’s just quick, a little cameo,” he told Collider. When asked if the cameo would tie into the other movies, he said, “I think I’m there for exposition. But, we’re all about girl power. We want to see what these ladies do and I’m really excited to see [it].”

