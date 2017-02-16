Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 5:16 pm

Matt Damon Dishes on His 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo!

Matt Damon Dishes on His 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo!

Matt Damon is opening up about his cameo in the upcoming movie Ocean’s Eight.

The 46-year-old actor appeared in the original Ocean’s Eleven franchise alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and others.

“I haven’t filmed it yet. I was actually supposed to film it this weekend. It’s just quick, a little cameo,” he told Collider. When asked if the cameo would tie into the other movies, he said, “I think I’m there for exposition. But, we’re all about girl power. We want to see what these ladies do and I’m really excited to see [it].”

“I haven’t shot anything at this point, but I think I’m gonna do a little cameo,” Matt told Extra.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Matt Damon, Movies, Ocean's Eight

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here