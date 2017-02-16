Matt Damon Opens Up About George Clooney Handling Twins

Matt Damon has some funny things to say about his good pal George Clooney expecting twins.

The 46-year-old actor opened up about it during his appearance on The Ellen Show, airing on Thursday, February 16.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon

“He said to me, ‘Well, you have four,” Matt explained. “And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights…and there’s two of them? There’s just no way. But we’ll see.”

Also pictured: Matt steps out with his wife Luciana for the premiere of his film The Great Wall at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Wednesday night (February 15) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were his co-stars Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe, and Pedro Pascal, director Yimou Zhang, Helen Mirren, and model Toni Garrn.

Matt Damon on Ellen 2/16/17

