Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:24 am

Matt Damon Opens Up About George Clooney Handling Twins

Matt Damon Opens Up About George Clooney Handling Twins

Matt Damon has some funny things to say about his good pal George Clooney expecting twins.

The 46-year-old actor opened up about it during his appearance on The Ellen Show, airing on Thursday, February 16.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon

“He said to me, ‘Well, you have four,” Matt explained. “And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights…and there’s two of them? There’s just no way. But we’ll see.”

Also pictured: Matt steps out with his wife Luciana for the premiere of his film The Great Wall at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Wednesday night (February 15) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were his co-stars Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe, and Pedro Pascal, director Yimou Zhang, Helen Mirren, and model Toni Garrn.

Matt Damon on Ellen 2/16/17

20+ pictures inside of Matt Damon and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 01
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 02
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 03
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 04
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 05
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 06
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 07
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 08
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 09
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 10
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 11
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 12
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 13
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 14
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 15
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 16
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 17
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 18
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 19
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 20
matt damon ellen show great wall premiere 21

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., Getty
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Tian Jing, Toni Garrn, Willem Dafoe, Yimou Zhang

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here