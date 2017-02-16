Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Melissa McCarthy Gets Back to Work Following 'SNL' Cameo

Melissa McCarthy Gets Back to Work Following 'SNL' Cameo

Melissa McCarthy is one busy woman.

The 46-year-old actress, who has been killing it as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live lately, was spotted filming her new movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa McCarthy

The film is based on Lee Israel‘s memoir and “follows best-selling celebrity biographer (and friend to cats) Lee Israel (McCarthy) who made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn,” and more stars, according to Deadline.

10+ pictures inside of Melissa McCarthy filming in the Big Apple…
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 01
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 02
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 03
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 04
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 05
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 06
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 07
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 08
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 09
melissa mccarthy can you forgive filming nyc 10

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Melissa McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here