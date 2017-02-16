Melissa McCarthy Gets Back to Work Following 'SNL' Cameo

Melissa McCarthy is one busy woman.

The 46-year-old actress, who has been killing it as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live lately, was spotted filming her new movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

The film is based on Lee Israel‘s memoir and “follows best-selling celebrity biographer (and friend to cats) Lee Israel (McCarthy) who made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn,” and more stars, according to Deadline.

