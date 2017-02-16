Natalie Portman Cradles Her Baby Bump While at Lunch

Natalie Portman shows off her baby bump in a black top as she steps out on Thursday afternoon (February 16) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined by her mom – who is also her manager – Shelley Stevens as they grabbed lunch together.

Being pregnant has slowed Natalie down. The day before, she and her mom were spotted enjoying a hike together.

Natalie is set to attend the upcoming Oscars in a few weeks where she is nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film Jackie.

