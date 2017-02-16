Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Once Engaged to Lenny Kravitz
Nicole Kidman takes the cover of The Edit‘s latest issue.
Here’s what the Big Little Lies star had to share with the mag:
On once being engaged to Lenny Kravitz and then working with Zoe on Big Little Lies: “Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.” FYI: Lenny and Nicole dated in the early 2000s after her divorce from Tom Cruise. She never revealed, until now, that they had been engaged.
On being raised a feminist: “My mother was part of the Women’s Electoral Lobby and she would take me to hand out pamphlets when there was voting on behalf of feminism. That’s how I was raised; we would sit in the back rooms of the WEL while they were all talking. I remember sitting there listening, sort of not understanding but understanding that there was a movement happening, that as women we were powerful together, that we needed to have equality. I was teased at school for my mum being a feminist. I just said, ‘OK, it doesn’t matter. I’ll stand up for what I believe in.’”
On not playing it safe with fashion: “I have no problem being divisive [with fashion].” [Talking about the sequined Gucci dress, adorned with a parrot on each shoulder, that she wore to the Screen Actors Guild Awards] “My eight-year-old daughter [Sunday Rose] said, ‘You’re wearing that?’ My six-year-old [Faith Margaret] was like, ‘What’s that on your shoulder?!’”
