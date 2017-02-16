Nina Dobrev Returns to 'Vampire Diaries' in First Look Photo!

Nina Dobrev makes her highly-anticipated return to The Vampire Diaries after two years away.

In Mystic Falls time, it’s been about three years that she’s been “sleeping” in a coffin, under a spell that tied her life to Bonnie’s (Kat Graham).

Theoretically, she can’t wake up until Bonnie dies, but now that Kai (Chris Wood) is back on the show – and he’s the one who created the spell – who knows what will happen.

“The nostalgia is insane,” Nina told EW, who has the first look at her return. “I keep getting triggered by moments: a piece of wardrobe, a person’s voice, a crew member’s laugh. It’s like a trip down memory lane, and I have so many beautiful memories of the six years that I spent here. I’m really glad that I got to be a part of it.”

Check out the first look at Nina below!

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 on The CW.

Also pictured below: Nina keeps it casual while picking up some take-out on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.