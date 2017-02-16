Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:58 pm

Nina Dobrev Returns to 'Vampire Diaries' in First Look Photo!

Nina Dobrev Returns to 'Vampire Diaries' in First Look Photo!

Nina Dobrev makes her highly-anticipated return to The Vampire Diaries after two years away.

In Mystic Falls time, it’s been about three years that she’s been “sleeping” in a coffin, under a spell that tied her life to Bonnie’s (Kat Graham).

Theoretically, she can’t wake up until Bonnie dies, but now that Kai (Chris Wood) is back on the show – and he’s the one who created the spell – who knows what will happen.

“The nostalgia is insane,” Nina told EW, who has the first look at her return. “I keep getting triggered by moments: a piece of wardrobe, a person’s voice, a crew member’s laugh. It’s like a trip down memory lane, and I have so many beautiful memories of the six years that I spent here. I’m really glad that I got to be a part of it.”

Check out the first look at Nina below! And in case you missed it, watch the first official video teaser for the finale!

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 on The CW.

Also pictured below: Nina keeps it casual while picking up some take-out on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.
