Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:47 am

Oscars 2017 Presenters - More Celebrities Revealed!

Oscars 2017 Presenters - More Celebrities Revealed!

The 2017 Oscars producers have announced even more celebrity presenters for this year’s show.

Included in the list are Amy Adams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emma Stone, Riz Ahmed, and many more.

The Oscars are set to take place on Sunday (February 26) live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is acting as the host this year! Be sure to tune in and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be covering the show live.

Click inside to see the full list of presenters at t his year’s show….

Amy Adams
Riz Ahmed
Javier Bardem
John Cho
Dwayne Johnson
Felicity Jones
Leslie Mann
Janelle Monáe
David Oyelowo
Emma Stone
Charlize Theron

Previously Announced Presenters:

Halle Berry
Jamie Dornan
Chris Evans
Gael Garcia Bernal
Samuel L. Jackson
Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Johnson
Kate McKinnon
Shirley MacLaine
Hailee Steinfeld
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

