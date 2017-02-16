Oscars 2017 Presenters - More Celebrities Revealed!

The 2017 Oscars producers have announced even more celebrity presenters for this year’s show.

Included in the list are Amy Adams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emma Stone, Riz Ahmed, and many more.

The Oscars are set to take place on Sunday (February 26) live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is acting as the host this year! Be sure to tune in and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be covering the show live.

Click inside to see the full list of presenters at t his year’s show….

Amy Adams

Riz Ahmed

Javier Bardem

John Cho

Dwayne Johnson

Felicity Jones

Leslie Mann

Janelle Monáe

David Oyelowo

Emma Stone

Charlize Theron

Previously Announced Presenters:

Halle Berry

Jamie Dornan

Chris Evans

Gael Garcia Bernal

Samuel L. Jackson

Scarlett Johansson

Dakota Johnson

Kate McKinnon

Shirley MacLaine

Hailee Steinfeld