Thu, 16 February 2017 at 6:33 pm

Paris Jackson Goes on Twitter Rant About Conservative Woman at Gas Station

Paris Jackson Goes on Twitter Rant About Conservative Woman at Gas Station

Paris Jackson flaunted her nipple rings during her shopping trip today.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was spotted at The Grove with her friend Prudence Brando (granddaughter of the late Marlon Brando) on Wednesday (February 15) in Los Angeles.

The duo had fun shopping for sunglasses and cellphone cases before getting back in their car and giving money to a homeless man who walked by on the street.

After their outing, Paris took to Twitter to vent about an incident that occurred at a gas station.

“This elderly lady in the gas station today started going off about how I’m going to hate my tattoos when I’m older and I will suffer…..” she wrote in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. “Seeing that she seemed pretty conservative I decided to make it extra uncomfortable for her & began making comments about a nonexistant wife.”

Click inside to read the rest of her tweets…

“She went pale in the face with an expression of horror at the thought of homosexuality for some reason but I think my job here is done,” Paris added. “Moral of the story, don’t come at me with close minded opinions or I will make it really awkward for you.”
