Pedro Pascal Says There Will Be 'A Lot Of Cocaine' On 'Narcos' Season 3 - Watch Here!

Pedro Pascal has opened up about what we can expect from season three of his hit Netflix series Narcos!

“We go after the Cali cartel, people know a lot less about the Cali cartel including myself. I’m like ‘really! this is amazing!’,” the 41-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (February 15) in Los Angeles.

“They were richer than Pablo [Escobar], there was four of them,” Pedro added. “They took over Miami after Pablo was killed and they already owned New York so there’s a lot. There’s a lot of cocaine in season three.”

Pedro also promoted his latest film The Great Wall, which hits theaters on Friday (February 17)!



