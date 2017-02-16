Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 3:42 pm

Pedro Pascal Says There Will Be 'A Lot Of Cocaine' On 'Narcos' Season 3 - Watch Here!

Pedro Pascal Says There Will Be 'A Lot Of Cocaine' On 'Narcos' Season 3 - Watch Here!

Pedro Pascal has opened up about what we can expect from season three of his hit Netflix series Narcos!

“We go after the Cali cartel, people know a lot less about the Cali cartel including myself. I’m like ‘really! this is amazing!’,” the 41-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (February 15) in Los Angeles.

“They were richer than Pablo [Escobar], there was four of them,” Pedro added. “They took over Miami after Pablo was killed and they already owned New York so there’s a lot. There’s a lot of cocaine in season three.”

Pedro also promoted his latest film The Great Wall, which hits theaters on Friday (February 17)!


