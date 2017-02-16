Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 8:39 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy News!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses in a little black dress while attending the launch of the Rosie HW x Paige collection on Wednesday (February 15) at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress was joined at the event by her friend Behati Prinsloo and the brand’s designer Paige Adams-Geller.

This is the first official appearance that Rosie has made since announcing that she and her fiance Jason Statham are expecting their first child together!

FYI: Rosie and Paige are both dressed in head-to-toe Rosie HW x Paige pieces.
Photos: Getty
