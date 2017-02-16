Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 12:25 pm

Ryan Murphy Was 'Mortified' By This 'Glee' Performance - Watch Now!

Ryan Murphy Was 'Mortified' By This 'Glee' Performance - Watch Now!

Ryan Murphy dished on so many topics while on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday (February 15).

At one point, Andy Cohen asked him what his least favorite Glee number was, and his answer may or may not shock you!

“I am mortified that we did ‘Gangsta Style’ by Psy. I will say, like, not our finest moment,” Ryan said, before being corrected that it’s actually titled “Gangnam Style.”

“I can’t believe I got that wrong,” he said. You’ll remember, the song was featured in season four of the show when McKinley High’s New Directions sang it for Sectionals.

Ryan was also asked about his least favorite season of American Horror Story, to which he responded, “Probably season four, Freak Show, because it was so hard for me to make.”

Click inside to watch Glee’s “Gangham Style” and Ryan’s interview….
