Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:08 am

Sara Bareilles to Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'!

Sara Bareilles to Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'!

Singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles will be stepping into the leading role of Jenna Hunterson in the musical Waitress on Broadway!

If you didn’t know, Sara wrote the music and lyrics for the show, and will be making her Broadway debut while replacing Jessie Mueller, who originated the role.

Sara‘s first performance will be on March 31 and her final performance will take place on June 11.

“It’s something I’ve been quietly mulling over since the show began,” Sara told the New York Times. “So I’m making the big jump, and it feels like a completion of sorts, a coming full circle with this project…When I started working on it, I didn’t know how fully it would engulf me and my creative sensibilities. I’m obviously having a hard time saying goodbye.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Sara Bareilles

