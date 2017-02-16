Sara Ramirez Slams ABC for 'Biphobic' Joke on 'Real O'Neals'

Sara Ramirez is speaking out to slam ABC for not erasing a joke about bisexual people from a recent episode of the comedy series The Real O’Neals.

In the episode, Noah Galvin‘s openly gay character compared being bisexual to having “webbed toes” or “money problems.”

Sara, who is openly bisexual and previously starred on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for ten years, tweeted out a link to a Change.org petition asking ABC to “end biphobia and bi-erasure” on the series.

“As someone who has worked [for] them [for] 10 years, [I] am truly disheartened and disappointed. Quite frankly, I will invest my brand where I am respected,” Sara tweeted. She added, “Dear @ABCNetwork @TheRealONeals: own it, address it, clarify it, empower our #Queer #Bisexual youth & community w/ accurate positive reflections.”

Noah apologized for the joke after the episode aired in January.

“I am sorry if we offended anyone. I hope you know our show fights for visibility and inclusivity and we will do better in the future. BUT, we also have to remember, it’s a comedy,” he tweeted. He added that the show “respects and loves the bi community.”