Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Kygo to release their new single!

The 24-year-old entertainer collaborated with the musician/producer to drop “It Ain’t Me.”

This is Selena‘s first new song since returning from her break out of the spotlight.

You can download “It Ain’t Me” on either iTunes or Spotify now.

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics for “It Aint’ Me” inside…