Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 12:29 am

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Kygo to release their new single!

The 24-year-old entertainer collaborated with the musician/producer to drop “It Ain’t Me.”

This is Selena‘s first new song since returning from her break out of the spotlight.

You can download “It Ain’t Me” on either iTunes or Spotify now.

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics for “It Aint’ Me” inside…
