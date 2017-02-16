Sisqo Lookalike Confused Everyone at New York Fashion Week

Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:13 pm

Some designers thought that Sisqo was at their fashion shows during New York Fashion Week, but it was actually just a lookalike who confused event organizers!

The lookalike was spotted in the front rows at the Vivienne Tam (pictured here) and Philipp Plein shows this week. He was also spotted at Kanye West‘s Yeezy show, according to Page Six.

The identity of the lookalike was reportedly discovered when he tried to board a private jet to the Caribbean with a wealthy New Yorker and his passport revealed his name to be Gavin Barnes and his birth year to be 1986. Sisqo‘s real name is Mark Althavean Andrews and he was born in 1978.

“I never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn’t cool,” Gavin told Page Six. He denies that he posed as the “Thong Song” singer to get into the shows.

The real Sisqo is aware of the lookalike popping up at fashion week and he has posted “Datz not me” on pictures of the lookalike on Instagram.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Sisqo

