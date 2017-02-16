'Star Wars Force Friday II' Announced for 'Last Jedi'!

Star Wars Force Friday II is coming in September!

If you don’t know, the event is a follow up to the first Force Friday, which celebrated the release of Star Wars merchandise for The Force Awakens. The second event will be coming on September 1, 2017, and will reveal Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more.

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) will all be featured heavily in the new merch. The trio will be featured on Star Wars packaging – an official example can be seen below!