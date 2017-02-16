Tatiana Maslany Doesn't Think She Deserved Her Emmy For 'Orphan Black' - Watch Here!

While many agree that Tatiana Maslany rightfully won the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the Orphan Black star herself seems to think otherwise.

“I feel weird about it. I don’t feel like I would be like ‘yes, I deserve this, everyone look at this’, the 31-year-old actress expressed when referring to putting her award on display during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

Stephen responded with, “but you do!” “No,” Tatiana replied.

“This was very fun. Thank you @colbertlateshow for helping us promote The Other Half in theatres in the US March 10,” Tatiana captioned with her Instagram post. “Hairs & face by the very talented @cnaselli & #kimbowermakeup!! Clothes by amazing @alexis_honce!!”



Tatiana Maslany – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

FYI: Tatiana is wearing an Alice + Olivia ensemble.