Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:37 pm

Tatiana Maslany Doesn't Think She Deserved Her Emmy For 'Orphan Black' - Watch Here!

Tatiana Maslany Doesn't Think She Deserved Her Emmy For 'Orphan Black' - Watch Here!

While many agree that Tatiana Maslany rightfully won the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the Orphan Black star herself seems to think otherwise.

“I feel weird about it. I don’t feel like I would be like ‘yes, I deserve this, everyone look at this’, the 31-year-old actress expressed when referring to putting her award on display during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tatiana Maslany

Stephen responded with, “but you do!” “No,” Tatiana replied.

“This was very fun. Thank you @colbertlateshow for helping us promote The Other Half in theatres in the US March 10,” Tatiana captioned with her Instagram post. “Hairs & face by the very talented @cnaselli & #kimbowermakeup!! Clothes by amazing @alexis_honce!!”


Tatiana Maslany – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

FYI: Tatiana is wearing an Alice + Olivia ensemble.
Just Jared on Facebook
tatiana maslany doesnt think she deserved her emmy for orphan black 01
tatiana maslany doesnt think she deserved her emmy for orphan black 02

Credit: Gail Schulman; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Stephen Colbert, Tatiana Maslany, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here