Top Stories
'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 11:54 am

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Got Married To Iman Shumpert In Their Bathroom!

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Got Married To Iman Shumpert In Their Bathroom!

Teyana Taylor has revealed that she married her longtime love, basketball player Iman Shumpert, in their bathroom!

“We literally got married in our room in front of our bathroom here where Junie was born, so it was very special,” the 25-year-old entertainer told GQ as part of her feature with Iman in the mag’s March 2017 issue, featuring Tom Hiddleston. “That was definitely a major, major highlight of the year and one of the best things of my life.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Teyana Taylor

“It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom,” Teyana added. “We have double doors, so we opened the doors. Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period.”

Pictured: Teyana at the premiere of her new series The Breaks alongside co-stars Tristan Wilds and Antoine Harris held at The Roxy Hotel on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The Breaks premieres on VH1 on Monday (February 20) at 9/8c – Watch the trailer below!


‘The Break’ VH1
Just Jared on Facebook
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 01
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 02
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 03
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 04
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 05
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 06
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 07
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 08
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 09
teyana taylor reveals shes married to iman shumpert in their bathroom 10

Photos: Ellen Von Unwerth for GQ, Getty
Posted to: Antoine Harris, Iman Shumpert, Magazine, Teyana Taylor, Tristan Wilds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here