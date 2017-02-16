Teyana Taylor Reveals She Got Married To Iman Shumpert In Their Bathroom!

Teyana Taylor has revealed that she married her longtime love, basketball player Iman Shumpert, in their bathroom!

“We literally got married in our room in front of our bathroom here where Junie was born, so it was very special,” the 25-year-old entertainer told GQ as part of her feature with Iman in the mag’s March 2017 issue, featuring Tom Hiddleston. “That was definitely a major, major highlight of the year and one of the best things of my life.”

“It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom,” Teyana added. “We have double doors, so we opened the doors. Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period.”

Pictured: Teyana at the premiere of her new series The Breaks alongside co-stars Tristan Wilds and Antoine Harris held at The Roxy Hotel on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The Breaks premieres on VH1 on Monday (February 20) at 9/8c – Watch the trailer below!



‘The Break’ VH1