Top Stories
'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 12:50 pm

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump is responding to Whoopi Goldberg after she made headlines at New York Fashion Week when some fashion editors reportedly would not sit next to her in the front row at a show.

This week, Whoopi spoke out in defense of Tiffany on The View.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you….Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!” Whoopi said. “And people say what is the difference between people boycotting Ivanka. There is a difference. That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion”

“I don’t want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you. Because I’ve been there where people said, ‘We’re not going to sit next to you.’ I’ll find your ass and sit next to you!” Whoopi continued.

See photos of Tiffany at fashion week this week
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 01
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 02
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 03
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 04
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 05
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 06
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 07
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 08
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 09
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 10
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 11
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 12
tiffany trump responds whoopi goldberg 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week, Tiffany Trump, Whoopi Goldberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here