Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump is responding to Whoopi Goldberg after she made headlines at New York Fashion Week when some fashion editors reportedly would not sit next to her in the front row at a show.

This week, Whoopi spoke out in defense of Tiffany on The View.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you….Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!” Whoopi said. “And people say what is the difference between people boycotting Ivanka. There is a difference. That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion”

“I don’t want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you. Because I’ve been there where people said, ‘We’re not going to sit next to you.’ I’ll find your ass and sit next to you!” Whoopi continued.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

