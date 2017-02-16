Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 8:18 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Says She 'Sings All the Time' on the 'Powerless' Set

Vanessa Hudgens Says She 'Sings All the Time' on the 'Powerless' Set

Wait, Vanessa Hudgens‘ new NBC series Powerless isn’t a musical… is it?

The 28-year-old actress admitted she sings on set every chance she gets!

“Musical things happen [on set] sometimes,” Vanessa told Rotten Tomatoes.

While a totally musical episode isn’t in the works yet, Vanessa added, “I’m singing all the time so maybe we’ll give [the producers] a hint.”

“Every day on set is a musical episode with Vanessa,” writer and executive producer Patrick Schumacker revealed. “We don’t have any immediate plans to do it for this season but knock on wood – if we get a second season, I think that would be in order.”

Don’t miss the third episode of season one of Powerless when it premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC!

Pictured: Vanessa showing off her toned tummy while attending a Pilates class on Thursday (February 16) in Studio City, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens getting her workout in…

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
