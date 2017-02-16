Vanessa Hudgens Says She 'Sings All the Time' on the 'Powerless' Set

Wait, Vanessa Hudgens‘ new NBC series Powerless isn’t a musical… is it?

The 28-year-old actress admitted she sings on set every chance she gets!

“Musical things happen [on set] sometimes,” Vanessa told Rotten Tomatoes.

While a totally musical episode isn’t in the works yet, Vanessa added, “I’m singing all the time so maybe we’ll give [the producers] a hint.”

“Every day on set is a musical episode with Vanessa,” writer and executive producer Patrick Schumacker revealed. “We don’t have any immediate plans to do it for this season but knock on wood – if we get a second season, I think that would be in order.”

Don’t miss the third episode of season one of Powerless when it premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC!

Pictured: Vanessa showing off her toned tummy while attending a Pilates class on Thursday (February 16) in Studio City, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens getting her workout in…