Why Was Rachel Lindsay Announced as 'The Bachelorette' So Early?

One big question that lots of people had on their minds after Rachel Lindsay was announced as the next Bachelorette was why it was announced before she had been eliminated by Nick Viall on the current season of The Bachelor.

After Rachel was revealed to be part of the final four, she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to reveal that she wasn’t the final girl for Nick and that she’ll be the star of the next season of The Bachelorette.

The reason ABC execs decided to announce the next Bachelorette early and spoil the current season was reportedly to help with casting for the next season.

“They want to be able to cast guys specifically for her. There is almost no time between Bachelor ending and Bachelorette starting filming, so they wanted to have plenty of time to find the perfect guys for the next season,” a source told Us Weekly.

Click inside to read more details from the source…

“It was going to get out anyway that Rachel would be the next Bachelorette, so producers figured they might as well announce it now and make it official to make sure they get the most and best number of applicants for her season,” the source added. “It works better to have the next person as a definite as opposed to speculating on who it could be, in terms of casting.”

“The response has been amazing about Rachel — there’s been a huge spike in casting,” the source continued. “Rachel is open to different types of guys. So it’ll be a mix of different types and races of guys for her season.”