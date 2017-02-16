Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 11:20 pm

Why Was Rachel Lindsay Announced as 'The Bachelorette' So Early?

Why Was Rachel Lindsay Announced as 'The Bachelorette' So Early?

One big question that lots of people had on their minds after Rachel Lindsay was announced as the next Bachelorette was why it was announced before she had been eliminated by Nick Viall on the current season of The Bachelor.

After Rachel was revealed to be part of the final four, she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to reveal that she wasn’t the final girl for Nick and that she’ll be the star of the next season of The Bachelorette.

The reason ABC execs decided to announce the next Bachelorette early and spoil the current season was reportedly to help with casting for the next season.

“They want to be able to cast guys specifically for her. There is almost no time between Bachelor ending and Bachelorette starting filming, so they wanted to have plenty of time to find the perfect guys for the next season,” a source told Us Weekly.

Click inside to read more details from the source…

“It was going to get out anyway that Rachel would be the next Bachelorette, so producers figured they might as well announce it now and make it official to make sure they get the most and best number of applicants for her season,” the source added. “It works better to have the next person as a definite as opposed to speculating on who it could be, in terms of casting.”

“The response has been amazing about Rachel — there’s been a huge spike in casting,” the source continued. “Rachel is open to different types of guys. So it’ll be a mix of different types and races of guys for her season.”
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel lindsay announced as the bachelorette early 01
rachel lindsay announced as the bachelorette early 02
rachel lindsay announced as the bachelorette early 03

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here