Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 3:43 pm

Angela Lansbury Joins the Cast of 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Angela Lansbury Joins the Cast of 'Mary Poppins Returns'

The cast of the upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns just keeps getting better and better and now Angela Lansbury has been added to the list of amazing actors!

The legendary 91-year-old actress will play the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from PL Travers‘ series of Mary Poppins children’s books.

Emily Blunt is playing the title role, originated years ago by Julie Andrews.

Also starring in the movie, which recently started production, are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Colin Firth.

Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, will hit theaters on December 25, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Angela Lansbury, Mary Poppins Returns, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here