Angela Lansbury Joins the Cast of 'Mary Poppins Returns'

The cast of the upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns just keeps getting better and better and now Angela Lansbury has been added to the list of amazing actors!

The legendary 91-year-old actress will play the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from PL Travers‘ series of Mary Poppins children’s books.

Emily Blunt is playing the title role, originated years ago by Julie Andrews.

Also starring in the movie, which recently started production, are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Colin Firth.

Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, will hit theaters on December 25, 2018.