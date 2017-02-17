Armie Hammer is Stranded in the Desert in New 'Mine' Trailer (Video)

Armie Hammer is fighting to survive in the intense new trailer for his upcoming thriller Mine!

In the film, the 30-year-old actor plays a solider who is stranded in the desert after a failed assassination attempt and must deal with the fact that help may not be arriving anytime soon.

“With all due respect, I don’t know if I can survive for 52 hours like this,” he says in the clip.

Besides the threat of mines, Armie‘s character also has to deal with the desert’s wildlife, mirages, sandstorms, and more.

Watch below, and don’t miss Mine when it hits theaters on April 7!



MINE (2017) Official Trailer | Armie Hammer