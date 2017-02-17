Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 1:05 pm

Bebe Rexha's 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bebe Rexha's 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bebe Rexha delivers a Friday treat for fans with the release of part one of her debut album All Your Fault: Pt. 1, and you can listen to it right here!

The release features 6 tracks off the 27-year-old singer’s debut album project, including her new hit single “I Got You,” which has been burning up the charts, currently #18 on the Pop chart and #56 on the Hot 100.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

Last night, Bebe served as the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers and performed “I Got You” – Check it out the performance after the cut!

Bebe is set to hit the the road on her first ever North American headlining tour, beginning at the top of next month on March 1st.

Download All Your Fault: Pt. 1 on iTunes here and stream it below!

Click inside to watch Bebe Rexha’s performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers…


Bebe Rexha ‘I Got You’ (Late Night with Seth Meyers)
Just Jared on Facebook
bebe rexhas all your fault pt 1 stream download 01
bebe rexhas all your fault pt 1 stream download 02
bebe rexhas all your fault pt 1 stream download 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Bebe Rexha, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here