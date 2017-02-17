Bebe Rexha's 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bebe Rexha delivers a Friday treat for fans with the release of part one of her debut album All Your Fault: Pt. 1, and you can listen to it right here!

The release features 6 tracks off the 27-year-old singer’s debut album project, including her new hit single “I Got You,” which has been burning up the charts, currently #18 on the Pop chart and #56 on the Hot 100.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

Last night, Bebe served as the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers and performed “I Got You” – Check it out the performance after the cut!

Bebe is set to hit the the road on her first ever North American headlining tour, beginning at the top of next month on March 1st.

Download All Your Fault: Pt. 1 on iTunes here and stream it below!

Click inside to watch Bebe Rexha’s performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers…



Bebe Rexha ‘I Got You’ (Late Night with Seth Meyers)