Big Sean Films Cute 'Read It' Rap Video with Students for 'Ellen'

Ellen DeGeneres surprised some deserving students and their amazing teacher Michael Bonner by getting Big Sean to join them in their “Read It” music video!

The teacher and students appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s episode on Friday (February 17) to debut the video.

The last time that they appeared on the program, Michael explained how he uses educational rap videos to help the students learn. Ellen gave him $25,000 as a donation for his classroom and also set up a GoFundMe page, which has since earned over $80,000. Walmart is also donating another $20,000 for a grand total of $125,000 for the classroom!



‘Read It’ – The Ellen Remix ft. Ellen, Big Sean, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ice Cube, Migos & Ty Dolla $ign

The Brilliant Mr. Bonner Returns with His Second Grade Class!