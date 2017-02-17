Broadway's 'Anastasia' Star Christy Altomare Sings 'Journey to the Past' (Video)

The Broadway production of Anastasia will begin performances in March and a new video of the musical’s star Christy Altomare singing the classic song “Journey to the Past” has been released!

Christy returned to her alma mater, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, to perform the song alongside a large orchestra.

The show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920’s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya (Altomare) enlists the aid of a dashing con man (Derek Klena) and a lovable ex-aristocrat (Ramin Karimloo). Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Performances on Broadway begin on March 23 and the official opening night will be on April 24.



“Journey to the Past” Christy Altomare Live Performance | ANASTASIA The Musical