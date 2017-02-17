Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 9:30 am

Cashmere Cat Teams Up With Camila Cabello On: 'Love Incredible' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cashmere Cat Teams Up With Camila Cabello On: 'Love Incredible' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cashmere Cat has finally dropped his brand new song titled “Love Incredible” featuring Camila Cabello and you can stream it right here!

“Guuuys!!! LOVE INCREDIBLE is out!,” the former 19-year-old Fifth Harmony member tweeted. “So honored to be part of this amazing artistic project from the incredible @CASHMERECAT ❤”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“Love incredible with @camilacabello97 out now,” Cashmere added with his on tweet. “I’m so so thankful for u Camila.. infinite love 💕✨”

The track is the latest to be released off Cashmere‘s upcoming debut album Wild Love, which also features “Trust Nobody” with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd-assisted title track and “Adore” with Ariana Grande – We can’t wait to see who he works with next.

In case you missed it, check out Camila opening up about her split from Fifth Harmony in Billboard magazine!

Love Incredible” is also available for download on iTunes and Spotify.


Cashmere Cat feat. Camila Cabello – ‘Love Incredible’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Cashmere Cat and Camila Cabello’s new song…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Miller Mobley/Billboard
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Cashmere Cat, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here