Cashmere Cat Teams Up With Camila Cabello On: 'Love Incredible' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cashmere Cat has finally dropped his brand new song titled “Love Incredible” featuring Camila Cabello and you can stream it right here!

“Guuuys!!! LOVE INCREDIBLE is out!,” the former 19-year-old Fifth Harmony member tweeted. “So honored to be part of this amazing artistic project from the incredible @CASHMERECAT ❤”

“Love incredible with @camilacabello97 out now,” Cashmere added with his on tweet. “I’m so so thankful for u Camila.. infinite love 💕✨”

The track is the latest to be released off Cashmere‘s upcoming debut album Wild Love, which also features “Trust Nobody” with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd-assisted title track and “Adore” with Ariana Grande – We can’t wait to see who he works with next.

“Love Incredible” is also available for download on iTunes and Spotify.



Cashmere Cat feat. Camila Cabello – ‘Love Incredible’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Cashmere Cat and Camila Cabello’s new song…