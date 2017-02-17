Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chris Sullivan wears extra padding while playing Toby on This Is Us and his co-star and on-screen love interest Chrissy Metz is defending the decision to cast him in the role.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress spoke out during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (February 16) in New York City.

“We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it. Like, people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight,” Chrissy said.

“Also he was the best man for the job. And people wear prosthetics all the time — this happened to be weight as opposed to, like, a nose or a chin,” she added. “It’s just kind of the name of the game.”



Chrissy Metz Talks Chris Sullivan’s ‘This Is Us’ Fat Suit – WWHL