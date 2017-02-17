Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 3:09 pm

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chris Sullivan wears extra padding while playing Toby on This Is Us and his co-star and on-screen love interest Chrissy Metz is defending the decision to cast him in the role.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress spoke out during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (February 16) in New York City.

“We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it. Like, people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight,” Chrissy said.

“Also he was the best man for the job. And people wear prosthetics all the time — this happened to be weight as opposed to, like, a nose or a chin,” she added. “It’s just kind of the name of the game.”


Chrissy Metz Talks Chris Sullivan’s ‘This Is Us’ Fat Suit – WWHL
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 01
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 02
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 03
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 04
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 05
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 06
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 07
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 08
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 09
chrissy metz defends chris sullivan fat suit on this is us 10

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here