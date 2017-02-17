Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 12:32 am

Chrissy Teigen & Pregnant Hannah Jeter Join Past 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Models at Launch Party!

Chrissy Teigen & Pregnant Hannah Jeter Join Past 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Models at Launch Party!

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend hit the red carpet while celebrating the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on Thursday night (February 16) at Center415 in New York City.

The 31-year-old model has been featured on the coveted cover in the past and also stepping out at the event were fellow former cover models Hannah Jeter, Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson, and Nina Agdal.

Hannah is currently pregnant with her first child and she accentuated her baby bump in a form-fitting bedazzled dress.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy shared a photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing while preparing for her press day. “Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” she captioned the below Instagram photo.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Mestiza dress.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
