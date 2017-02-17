Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:48 pm

Christian Coulson, aka Tom Riddle from 'Harry Potter,' Went Shirtless on 'Nashville'!

Christian Coulson, aka Tom Riddle from 'Harry Potter,' Went Shirtless on 'Nashville'!

If you have been wondering what the actor who played Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is up to, you can now watch Christian Coulson on the new season of Nashville!

The 38-year-old British actor plays the role of Damien George, a movie director romancing Scarlett (Clare Bowen), on the country music series. During the latest episode, he went shirtless while wrapped in just a towel after making love to Scarlett in a hotel room.

Christian‘s first big movie role was playing Tom Riddle in the second Harry Potter movie, but he did not appear in any other films in the franchise. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Those Who Wander alongside former co-star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Potter films.

Make sure to watch the new episode of Nashville now on Hulu!
Just Jared on Facebook
christian coulson harry potter tom riddle shirtless nashville 01
christian coulson harry potter tom riddle shirtless nashville 02
christian coulson harry potter tom riddle shirtless nashville 03
christian coulson harry potter tom riddle shirtless nashville 04
christian coulson harry potter tom riddle shirtless nashville 05

Photos: CMT
Posted to: Christian Coulson, Harry Potter, Nashville, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here