Christian Coulson, aka Tom Riddle from 'Harry Potter,' Went Shirtless on 'Nashville'!

If you have been wondering what the actor who played Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is up to, you can now watch Christian Coulson on the new season of Nashville!

The 38-year-old British actor plays the role of Damien George, a movie director romancing Scarlett (Clare Bowen), on the country music series. During the latest episode, he went shirtless while wrapped in just a towel after making love to Scarlett in a hotel room.

Christian‘s first big movie role was playing Tom Riddle in the second Harry Potter movie, but he did not appear in any other films in the franchise. He will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Those Who Wander alongside former co-star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Potter films.

Make sure to watch the new episode of Nashville now on Hulu!