Fri, 17 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Courteney Cox & Fiance Johnny McDaid Step Out for Date Night

Courteney Cox & Fiance Johnny McDaid Step Out for Date Night

Courteney Cox holds hands with Johnny McDaid as they date night on Wednesday night (February 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 52-year-old actress looked sophisticated in a blazer and glasses as her rocker fiance wore a sweater and leather jacket for their post-Valentine’s Day date at Craig’s restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

Courteney is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the TLC show Who Do You Think You Are? where she traces her family history.

Courteney‘s former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow is an executive producer of the show.
