David & Victoria Beckham Share Adorable Family Photos From Ski Trip

The Beckhams have been getting in some quality time together while on a snowy family vacation!

David and Victoria were joined by their children – five-year-old Harper, 14-year-old Romeo, 11-year-old Cruz and 17-year-old Brooklyn, for a ski trip in Whistler, Canada.

It looks like the family has been having a ton of fun, sharing lots of photos on social media. David is even learning to snowboard!

“Don’t usually post so many but it’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first ❤❤❤❤❤. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes 💜,” David wrote on his Instagram.

The family did face a minor setback when Brooklyn took a tumble on the slopes and broke his collarbone!

“Just before his accident … Brave boy xx sorry ( man ),” David wrote along with a photo of Brooklyn.

