Donald Glover Set to Play Simba in 'Lion King' Live-Action Remake

Donald Glover has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Lion King movie.

The 33-year-old Atlanta actor and rapper will also be joined in the film by James Earl Jones, who is set to reprise his role as Mufasa, who he voiced 1994 animated original.

Not much is known about the film, but the announcements were made by director Jon Favreau on his Twitter.

“I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba,” Jon wrote, along with a photo of Donald.

Donald has been cast in some high profile roles recently, including taking on the role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo flick.