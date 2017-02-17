Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 8:25 pm

Donald Glover Set to Play Simba in 'Lion King' Live-Action Remake

Donald Glover Set to Play Simba in 'Lion King' Live-Action Remake

Donald Glover has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Lion King movie.

The 33-year-old Atlanta actor and rapper will also be joined in the film by James Earl Jones, who is set to reprise his role as Mufasa, who he voiced 1994 animated original.

Not much is known about the film, but the announcements were made by director Jon Favreau on his Twitter.

“I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba,” Jon wrote, along with a photo of Donald.

Donald has been cast in some high profile roles recently, including taking on the role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo flick.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Casting, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here