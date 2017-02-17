Drake Drops $30K During Secret Performance & Party for Close Friends

Well, we definitely wish we were with Drake in London last night!

The 30-year-old rapper – who recently took home two awards at the 2017 Grammys – has been in the city for his shows at the The O2 Arena as part of his Boy Meets World Tour.

On Thursday (February 16), Drake and his group of about 20 friends headed to Xoyo nightclub and then Paper nightclub in London’s West End.

Drake reportedly partied in the DJ booth with UK rap artists Giggs and Chip, treating the crowd to tracks from his upcoming album More Life and taking the stage as well.

Drake‘s table was reportedly overflowing with around $30,000 worth of bottles of Dom Perignon vintage champagne and Belvedere vodka, as a way of thanking his team for such a successful tour.

“Last night I threw on a tracksuit with a plan to quickly step out, eat a quick food,go home and catch up on some sleep. Next thing I know,this is happening….😕,” Giggs captioned a video he shared on Instagram. Watch below!

