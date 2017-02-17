Top Stories
Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 3:04 pm

Drake Drops $30K During Secret Performance & Party for Close Friends

Drake Drops $30K During Secret Performance & Party for Close Friends

Well, we definitely wish we were with Drake in London last night!

The 30-year-old rapper – who recently took home two awards at the 2017 Grammys – has been in the city for his shows at the The O2 Arena as part of his Boy Meets World Tour.

On Thursday (February 16), Drake and his group of about 20 friends headed to Xoyo nightclub and then Paper nightclub in London’s West End.

Drake reportedly partied in the DJ booth with UK rap artists Giggs and Chip, treating the crowd to tracks from his upcoming album More Life and taking the stage as well.

Drake‘s table was reportedly overflowing with around $30,000 worth of bottles of Dom Perignon vintage champagne and Belvedere vodka, as a way of thanking his team for such a successful tour.

“Last night I threw on a tracksuit with a plan to quickly step out, eat a quick food,go home and catch up on some sleep. Next thing I know,this is happening….😕,” Giggs captioned a video he shared on Instagram. Watch below!

A post shared by GIGGS (@officialgiggs) on

20+ pictures inside of Drake partying at the nightlcub…

Just Jared on Facebook
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 01
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 02
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 03
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 04
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 05
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 06
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 07
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 08
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 09
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 10
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 11
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 12
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 13
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 14
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 15
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 16
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 17
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 18
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 19
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 20
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 21
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 22
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 23
drake drops 30k during secret performance and party for close friends 24

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here