Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Piers Morgan's Son Calls Him 'Vernon Dursley' While Expressing Love for J.K. Rowling

Maksim Chmerkovskiy &amp; Peta Murgatroyd Debut First Photo of Baby Boy Shai!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 12:28 pm

Ed Sheeran Drops Live Video for 'How Would You Feel' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Drops Live Video for 'How Would You Feel' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran‘s new song “How Would You Feel (Paean)” now has a live video to go along with it!

The singer dropped the brand-new song at midnight on Friday (February 17), in honor of his 26th birthday.

“Its not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz,” Ed tweeted.

The live performance video features a piano player as well as Ed‘s vocals and guitar-playing skills.

“How Would You Feel (Paean)” marks the third song that Ed has released from his upcoming album, following “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” Download the songs now on iTunes.

Divide will officially drop on March 3.

Watch below!


Ed Sheeran – How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live]
Photos: Ed Sheeran
  • Multipass

    Beautiful song.

